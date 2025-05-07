Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Welcome to Wrexham’s new season will kick-off on Disney Plus soon ⚽

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Disney has confirmed the return date of Welcome to Wrexham.

The show will cover the recently concluded 2024/25 football season.

But when will the new episodes be released?

Welcome to Wrexham will soon kick-off another dramatic season on Disney Plus. The acclaimed documentary show is back for its fourth series on the streaming service.

Charting the ups-and-downs of the titular football club since it was bought by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Viewers can expect another rollercoaster ride as the team enters League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But will they make it back-to-back-to-back promotions? Here’s all you need to know:

When does Welcome to Wrexham season four come out?

The second season of Welcome to Wrexham lands on Disney+ on 13 September | Disney

The first two episodes of the new series of the popular Disney Plus show are set to arrive on Friday May 16. The season will continue to be released weekly on the streaming platform.

Welcome to Wrexham series four is set to be eight episodes long, it has been confirmed. Episode three will be out on Friday May 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What to expect from Welcome to Wrexham season four?

Starting back in 2022, the first series of the show covered the 2021-22 football season - in which Wrexham missed out on promotion back to the Football League. The second series of the show charted their National League title winning season, while the third tracked their time in League Two.

Based on previous seasons, expect Welcome to Wrexham series four to cover the latest football campaign - 2024/25. It will see the Welsh side aiming for a third successive promotion.

The preview, via Disney Plus, reads: “In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the Club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The world took notice and the Club achieved back-to-back promotions to bring the Reds into the English Football League’s League One for the first time in 20 years.

“As they continue to rise in the pyramid, the stakes get higher with a new level of intensity, competition and costs, all while the Club continues to be plagued with injury and fans demand the signing of new talent. Dedicated staff and supporters celebrate the team’s climb toward the Premiership while bracing against the new-found challenges that come with each new tier up the EFL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Will Wrexham AFC rise to the challenge and do what no team has ever done before? Wrexham AFC Women’s Team continues to battle amongst the top teams in the Welsh Adran Premier League and strives to stand out amidst a crowded field of talented women footballers.

“With new players and continued support from the Club and fans, can they make a name for themselves at the top of the League?”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.