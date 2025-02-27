Toxic Town is based on an incredible true-story

Jodie Whittaker stars in new Netflix show Toxic Town.

The British series is based on the true story of the Corby toxic waste case.

Cast has been confirmed and it features plenty of recognisable faces.

A brand new series from acclaimed writer Jack Thorne has arrived on Netflix - and it features an incredible cast of British actors. Toxic Town is based on the incredible true story of the Corby toxic waste case.

It centres on a group of mothers who took on a David and Goliath battle for justice. Jodie Whittaker, the thirteenth doctor in Doctor Who, is among the actors who feature in the show.

Speaking about Toxic Town, Thorne told Netflix’s Tudum website : “The more you look into it, the more complicated it all becomes. I’ve done legal dramas before, but this one … being taken through the actual truth of it and seeing the journey that they had to go on in order to prove this, I found it very surprising and shocking.”

But who else is in the cast? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is in the cast for Toxic Town on Netflix?

Aimee-Lou Wood also stars alongside Jodie Whittaker in Toxic Town | Ben Blackall/Netflix

The cast includes plenty of recognisable faces, not least of all Jodie Whittaker. The main cast is as follows:

Jodie Whittaker - Susan McIntyre

Aimee Lou Wood - Tracey Taylor

Claudia Jessie - Maggie Mahon

Robert Carlyle - Sam Hagen

Brendan Coyle - Roy Thomas

Rory Kinnear - Des Collins

Stephen McMillan

Lauren Lyle

Joe Dempsie

Michael Socha

Karla Crome

Toby Eden

Matthew Durkan

Where have you seen Toxic Town cast before?

If while watching the new Netflix series you find yourself wondering where you have seen the actors before, we’ve rounded up some of their most memorable roles. From Broadchurch to Doctor Who and The White Lotus.

Jodie Whittaker

The star of Toxic Town needs no introduction to British audiences. She of course played the Thirteenth Doctor on the beloved sci-fi show Doctor Who from 2017 to 2022.

But you may also remember her from ITV’s hit crime drama Broadchurch in which she played Beth Latimer in all three seasons. She was also in BBC’s medical drama Trust Me in 2017.

Aimee Lou Wood

Netflix fans will likely remember Aimee Lou from her memorable role on the hit comedy series Sex Education. She played the character Aimee Gibss in all four seasons on the streaming series.

Last year (2024), she starred in the BBC Three comedy series Daddy Issues alongside David Morrissey. As well as Toxic Town, she is currently starring in the third season of The White Lotus as Chelsea, the younger girlfriend of Walton Goggins.

Claudia Jessie

Another familiar face to Netflix viewers, Claudia is best known for playing Eloise Bridgerton in the beloved historical drama Bridgerton. You may also remember her from her time on BBC’s acclaimed crime series Line of Duty.

She played Detective Constable Jodie Taylor in the fourth series of the show. Claudia also had a main role in ITV’s Vanity Fair back in 2018.

Robert Carlyle

The Scottish actor probably needs no introduction - having had many iconic roles across both the big and small screens. He was part of the cast for Trainspotting as well as The Full Monty in the 1990s.

Personally, I remember him from his role as Rumplestiltskin in the fairy tale inspired Once Upon a Time. He was also the titular character in the BBC’s Hamish Macbeth from 1995 to 1998.

More recently he played Robert Sutherland in Sky’s Cobra TV show.

