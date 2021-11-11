World champion boxer Kid Galahad defends his title on home turf at Sheffield Utilita Arena

Boxing will return to Sheffield's Utilita Arena on November 13, 2021.

The fixture on November 13, 2021, will also see Super-Featherweight ruler Terri Harper putting her belts on the line against America’s Alycia Baumgardner.

This world title double-header is set to be supported by a stellar undercard featuring battles for the European Cruiserweight title, Central Area Welterweight Title, and a strong line-up of talented fighters squaring off for victory in the ring.

Sheffield’s Galahad claimed the IBF crown after going eleven rounds in August – fulfilling a lifelong dream of becoming world champion and now he looks to defend his dream on home turf.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abdul-Bari Awad, also known as Kid Galahad, said: “I am beyond excited for this! it will give me a great sense of pride to be making my first world title defence right here in Sheffield, the city where my boxing journey began with the legend Brendan Ingle. To make my maiden world title defence right here in front of the incredible people of Sheffield, my family and my fans will be a very special moment.”

Kiko Martinez, former world champion, said:“Galahad is a very good boxer and I respect him, but I am very confident in my abilities. I am excited with this opportunity. To become a world champion in a second weight division is my goal.”