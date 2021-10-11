The Man Who Ran The World shares story of trail-blazing feat with Chesterfield audience
Trail-blazing Nick Butter, the first person to run a marathon in every country in the world, will share his amazing achievements with an audience in Chesterfield.
Nick celebrated his world record in 2019 and has since broken another record – the fastest circumnavigation around the coast of Britain on foot.
Hear all about his adventures when he gives a talk in Chesterfield on November 18, 2021.
Nick will be sharing stories about muggings, war zones, dog attacks, extreme exhaustion, and the sheer scale and diversity of our planet. His tales will be accompanied with stunning and videography from around the world.
During his Run Britain challenge this year, Nick covered 5250 miles in 100days despite fracturing his shins by running the equivalent of double marathons daily which had never been done before. He was spurred on by the company of 1,200 local runners and between his extreme running stints he lived in a van.
Run Britain enabled Nick to raise awareness of, and funds for, The 196 Foundation which champions democratic donorship. The foundation requests small amounts of cash from donors who vote where the money should go to help one cause in the world per year.
Nick had a career in banking before he was one of the most widely travelled athletes on the planet, the author of a book entitled The Man Who Ran The World and became a motivational speaker.
Tickets cost £22.50 to the talk entitled Nick Butter – The Man Who Ran The World. To book, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.