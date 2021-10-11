Nick celebrated his world record in 2019 and has since broken another record – the fastest circumnavigation around the coast of Britain on foot.

Hear all about his adventures when he gives a talk in Chesterfield on November 18, 2021.

Nick will be sharing stories about muggings, war zones, dog attacks, extreme exhaustion, and the sheer scale and diversity of our planet. His tales will be accompanied with stunning and videography from around the world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

World record-holder Nick Butter, who has run a marathon in every country of the world, will be giving a talk on his amazing feat at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on November 18, 2021.

During his Run Britain challenge this year, Nick covered 5250 miles in 100days despite fracturing his shins by running the equivalent of double marathons daily which had never been done before. He was spurred on by the company of 1,200 local runners and between his extreme running stints he lived in a van.

Run Britain enabled Nick to raise awareness of, and funds for, The 196 Foundation which champions democratic donorship. The foundation requests small amounts of cash from donors who vote where the money should go to help one cause in the world per year.

Nick had a career in banking before he was one of the most widely travelled athletes on the planet, the author of a book entitled The Man Who Ran The World and became a motivational speaker.