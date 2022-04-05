Artisan creatives and purveyors from the wedding industry will showcase their products and services on Sunday, April 10, from 10am.

The wedding fair will feature suppliers with traditional essentials like dresses, cakes and flowers. It will also offer less conventional finds, such as vintage crockery, campervans for hire and retro photobooths.

You’ll be able to meet the people behind the businesses and receive all the advice you’d need from reputable and experienced wedding suppliers.

Cromford Mills is hosting a wedding fair on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

There will be live entertainment on the day, as the fair will also feature performances from a local wedding musician playing popular acoustic songs in the mill yard.

Prospective brides and grooms will be able to explore Cromford Mills as a potential venue for their wedding reception and be enchanted by the magnificent mill yard as a place for their guests to celebrate a special day.

The rustic charm of Cromford Mills has attracted visitors from all over the globe. Its historical grandeur is contained within the picturesque landscape of the Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site and features flowing canals, beautiful wooden framework structures and fascinating historical stories.

For further information about the event or stall enquiries, please contact: [email protected]

A bride looks out over Cromford Canal (photo: Sarita White Photography)

