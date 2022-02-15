The four-star Peak Edge Hotel on Darley Road was named the best wedding venue in Derbyshire at the 2022 Hitched Wedding Awards.

Boasting panoramic views of the surrounding countryside, recent renovation works have transformed the existing orangery suite into the new Oak Room, which can accommodate over 200 wedding guests. It also features a grand fireplace, open sky lights with vaulted chandeliers and an outdoor private terrace area with a pagoda.

Hitched also recognised the service provided by the dedicated wedding team and the kitchen staff, with the hotel having been awarded with 2 AA rosettes for the quality of their dining experience.

Extensive renovations will continue at Peak Edge this year.

Senior wedding and events coordinator, Michelle Bartle, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been awarded best venue in Derbyshire. We’ve been working incredibly hard to deliver the most special of days to each of our couples, despite the ever-changing Covid-19 restrictions over the past year.

“With business returning to usual, this award has given us the best motivation to head into 2022 ready to create another year full of wonderful experiences.”

Developments are continuing at Peak Edge, including the renovation of the adjoining function suite, The Ashover, with a new bespoke bar, private toilet facilities and outdoor terrace space.

The hotel’s sister property, Casa Hotel, located in Chesterfield town centre, also hosts two fully-licensed ceremony suites. They can cater for up to 200 guests, along with 100 bedrooms, including four balcony hot tub and sauna suites.

More than 16,000 venues and suppliers participated in the Hitched awards. The wedding planning site offers an online guide on everything from venues and bands to dresses and makeup artists, helping couples to decide who to entrust with all the details of their big day.