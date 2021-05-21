Following a year of closures due to Government restrictions, Mellors Group, owners of Skegness Pier and the nearby Fantasy Island theme park in Ingoldmells, said it was thrilled to reopen them.

And both sites have been improved over the past year, with new attractions and rides coming from an investment of £1m into each site.

A group spokesman said: “The large investment into the seaside town will help cement Skegness as the ultimate staycation hotspot for families this year.

“The sites cater to those of all ages, meaning while international travel is a little trickier this year, Skegness is the dream holiday destination on your doorstep.

Skegness Pier boasts escape rooms, ten pin bowling and laser quest, as well as a trio of new attractions, including family bar Playa at the Pier, the Clip ‘n Climb climbing centre and Hero Zone, a children’s play arena.

And after its outdoor areas reopened last month – complete with new ride Spinning Racer – Fantasy Island has now reopened its indoor areas, with new attractions Harrington Flint’s Island Adventure’s and The Guardian due to open imminently.

Edward Mellors, Mellors Group company director, said: “We know there’ll be a lot of people excited to get back to Skegness this summer and our £2m investment into two of the key attractions will ensure our seaside town is seen as a must-visit seaside resort this year.

Spinning Racer is among the new attractions at Fantasy Island theme park.

“It’s been a long lockdown and we can’t wait for everyone to get back to having family fun by the sea.”

Ten pin bowling is among the many attractions at Skegness Pier.

Fantasy Island boasts more than 30 different rides.