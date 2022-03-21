Treat your mum to a chauffeur-driven limo ride at The Great British Car Journey in Ambergate or a private tour and afternoon tea at Thornbridge Hall or a shopping trip around Chesterfield Artisan Market on Mother's Day.

Treat your mum on Mother's Day at these 10 places in Derbyshire

Mother’s Day is a time to spoil your mum and make her feel as special as she is.

From a slap-up lunch to afternoon tea or a trip around a stately home’s gardens, Derbyshire has plenty to put a smile on your mother’s face.

Here are 10 suggestions of places where to take your ma this Mothering Sunday.

And if you’re looking for a special present to show how much your mum means to you, check out these great Mother’s Day gift ideas to help support Chesterfield businesses.

1. Matlock Bath

Mums can enjoy having fun with their kids on the 20 rides at Gulliver's Kingdom, Matlock Bath, which is reopening for the season on March 26. Throughout this opening weekend mums get free admission. Go to www.gulliverskingdomresort.co.uk

2. Ashford in the Water

Enjoy a private tour of Thornbridge Hall with owner Emma Harrison, afternoon tea with prosecco, entry tickets to the garden and a gift to take home on Mother's Day from 2pm to 5pm. Tickets £60 per person, £30 for members; go to www.thornbridgehall.co.uk

3. Belper

If you're mum loves all things arty take her to see the contributions of 14 creatives at Artstand's spring arts and crafts fair in Strutts Centre, Belper, on March 27 from 10am to 5pm.

4. Morley, near Ilkeston

How about a prosecco afternoon tea with finger sandwiches, cakes and scones, which is on offer at Morley Hayes for £28.95 per adult and £14.50 per child? Book on 01332 282005.

