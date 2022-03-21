Treat your mum on Mother's Day at these 10 places in Derbyshire

From a slap-up lunch to afternoon tea or a trip around a stately home’s gardens, Derbyshire has plenty to put a smile on your mother’s face.
Here are 10 suggestions of places where to take your ma this Mothering Sunday.
1. Matlock Bath
Mums can enjoy having fun with their kids on the 20 rides at Gulliver's Kingdom, Matlock Bath, which is reopening for the season on March 26. Throughout this opening weekend mums get free admission. Go to www.gulliverskingdomresort.co.uk
Photo: Submitted
2. Ashford in the Water
Enjoy a private tour of Thornbridge Hall with owner Emma Harrison, afternoon tea with prosecco, entry tickets to the garden and a gift to take home on Mother's Day from 2pm to 5pm. Tickets £60 per person, £30 for members; go to www.thornbridgehall.co.uk
Photo: JPIMedia
3. Belper
If you're mum loves all things arty take her to see the contributions of 14 creatives at Artstand's spring arts and crafts fair in Strutts Centre, Belper, on March 27 from 10am to 5pm.
Photo: Artstand
4. Morley, near Ilkeston
How about a prosecco afternoon tea with finger sandwiches, cakes and scones, which is on offer at Morley Hayes for £28.95 per adult and £14.50 per child? Book on 01332 282005.
Photo: Google