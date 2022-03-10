Mother's Day gift guide

Great Mother’s Day Gift ideas to help support Chesterfield businesses

Mums will be celebrated throughout the UK on Sunday 27 March – Mother’s Day. If you’re looking for something extra special to give your mum on this special day, then we have the answer.

By Phil Bramley
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 5:06 pm
Updated Friday, 11th March 2022, 2:24 pm

In conjunction with Destination Chesterfield, we’ve come up with a plethora of gifts and experiences from independent businesses that suit all tastes and budgets…

1. Flying Childers, The Stables, Chatsworth

Enjoy a luxurious afternoon tea experience at Chatsworth, including freshly made sandwiches and sweet treats baked to perfection, served with Chatsworth teas and coffees. Or, for the ultimate indulgence, why not add a glass of Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé. Afternoon Tea Experience – £40.00pp Vouchers available from: https://www.chatsworth.org/shop-dine/dine/flying-childers-restaurant/

2. Chesterfield Escape Rooms

Visit one of the UK's Top 5 Escape Room venues on TripAdvisor, with four immersive escape games available for you and your family to enjoy. Playable in teams of 2-6 players and with 60 minutes on the clock, will your team be successful and make it onto the growing leaderboard? Escape Rooms Experience – £16.67pp Bookings can be made at: www.chesterfieldescaperooms.co.uk, or over the phone on 01246 720 088.

3. Derbyshire Distillery

Handcrafted gin by Ollie Meakin, is the latest addition to the Derbyshire Gin range and can be the basw of any modern cocktails for every season and occasion. Derbyshire Raspberry Gin has juniper notes, hit by a woosh of fruity sweetness so you can really taste the raspberry. Derbyshire Raspberry Gin - £29.99 Available to purchase here: https://www.derbyshiredistillery.com or contact: 01246 825 846

4. Dotique

Treat your mum to this fluffy Mayberry Slipper available in black, charcoal and navy. Sizes range from a size 5-9. Mayberry Slipper – £49.00 Purchase online: https://dotique.co.uk/ or in store.

