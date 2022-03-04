First look inside Chesterfield’s new menswear store as long-standing clothing firm moves premises

Rebel Menswear has now moved into a larger unit on the corner of High Street and Packer’s Row after outgrowing its previous premises on Burlington Street where it had traded for the last two decades.

The new store is spread over two floors – the ground showcasing collections such as Mastrum, Marshall Artist, and EA7 and the first floor housing the suits, shirting and shoes department floor alongside a men’s lounge area for wedding parties and groups.

It will be officially opened by the Mayor of Chesterfield, councillor Glenys Falconer, at 11am on Saturday, March 5.

Store owner Raj Dhir said: “We have upcycled a lot of the material that has been used and the look of the store will be something completely different to anything there is in Chesterfield or nationally.

“Our aim is to create a shopping experience engaging in the senses, in a relaxed environment where our customers can pop in for chat or for a two-hour shopping experience. We believe in Chesterfield, and that’s why we are spending roughly £500,000 on the store.

“Chesterfield as a community and town centre has always supported us so it’s only right we invest back in the town centre and community. We believe the future of Chesterfield Town is bright and will only get brighter as more investment is made into the town centre.”

1. First look Rebel Menswear is opening at a new larger unit on the corner of High Street and Packer’s Row Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2. Relaxed feel The first floor will house the suits, shirting and shoes department leading onto a men’s lounge area, which will have a relaxed feel for wedding parties and groups Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3. Designer brands Customers can shop a range of designer brands including Pretty Green and Armani Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4. New store Seen Cal Wallace, Emma Allen and Sue Dhil Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales