Treat your dad to a Father's Day out in Derbyshire at these top 11 places

4. Gardens trail

Tissington open gardens trail returns on Sunday, June 19, for the first time in three years. You can see the grand grounds of Tissington Hall on the route which covers 11 gardens. The gardens will be open to the public from 12noon until 4pm. Tickets for the trail cost £5, available from the gates of Tissington Hall on the day, with proceeds going to St Mary's Church.

