Treat your dad to a Father's Day out in Derbyshire at these top 11 places

Stuck for ideas and haven’t got time to hunt around? Fear not, we’ve rounded up the places to go and the sights to see.
Here’s hoping that the weather stays fine for the big day on Sunday, June 19, and you have a great time with your dad.
1. Sculpture exhibition
Check out dramatic creations such as Randy Polumbo's Lodestar in the British premiere of the Burning Man sculpture exhibition in the grounds of Chatsworth House. For more details go to www.chatsworth.org.
2. All aboard!
Fancy a free ride aboard a vintage bus? The Peak Park Preserved Bus Gathering will see vehicles from the 1940s to the 1990s gather at Peak Rail in Rowsley on June 19. Some of the exhibits will offer rides to Bakewell, Matlock and Darley Dale between 11.30am and 4pm. Many of these runs call at the other stations of Peak Rail’s restored railway allowing the opportunity to transfer between historic train and preserved bus.
3. Drive time
Would your dad like a trip down memory lane by looking at classic cars? The Great British Car Journey at Ambergate is home to vehicles from the 1920s to the new millennium. To book tickets, go to https://greatbritishcarjourney.com=
4. Gardens trail
Tissington open gardens trail returns on Sunday, June 19, for the first time in three years. You can see the grand grounds of Tissington Hall on the route which covers 11 gardens. The gardens will be open to the public from 12noon until 4pm. Tickets for the trail cost £5, available from the gates of Tissington Hall on the day, with proceeds going to St Mary's Church.
