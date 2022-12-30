January is traditionally the quietest month of the year, a time when people are still recovering from the festive season, both physically and financially.
But if you have resolved to take up a new hobby, get fitter or save cash, there are opportunities in Derbyshire to do just that.
We have taken the legwork out of you hunting around for the best places to go and things to see.
1. activities.jpg
Activities to keep your family entertained during the quietest month of the year.
Photo: Adobe Stock/Destination Chesterfield
2. Chatsworth Christmas
The magic of Chatsworth's Nordic Christmas spectacular lives on inside the Duke and Duchess's stately home until January 8. After that date, the house will close to the public until March 25 but meanwhile, there's plenty to see elsewhere on the estate including talks, tours and workshops as well as free parking. Catch the Peak District Artisans' Showcase in the Shop from January 13 to March 5 or a six-week printmaking course every Tuesday from January 17. For the full programme and ticket prices, go to www.chatsworth.org
Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Sprites Trail
There's just time to catch the Sprites Trail at Hardwick Hall and see the miniature homes that have been created in the stableyard. The Sprites Trail is on show until January 8.
Photo: Submitted
4. Gardening workshops
Learn all about looking after your house plants at Dobbies garden centre in Barlborough on Saturday, January 7, at 10.30am. Or nurture a love of gardening in your children by taking them to the garden centre's Little Seedlings workshops on Sunday, January 8 at 10.30am or 11.15pm; places for Little Seedlings workshops must be booked in advance, go to https://events.dobbies.com
Photo: Stewart Attwood