2. Chatsworth Christmas

The magic of Chatsworth's Nordic Christmas spectacular lives on inside the Duke and Duchess's stately home until January 8. After that date, the house will close to the public until March 25 but meanwhile, there's plenty to see elsewhere on the estate including talks, tours and workshops as well as free parking. Catch the Peak District Artisans' Showcase in the Shop from January 13 to March 5 or a six-week printmaking course every Tuesday from January 17. For the full programme and ticket prices, go to www.chatsworth.org

Photo: Brian Eyre