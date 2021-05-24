The Great British Food Festival returns to Hardwick Hall with 100 artisan producers

The Great British Food Festival returns to Hardwick from July 30 to August 1, 2021.

The popular event will take over the grounds of the historic house from July 30 to August 1 following its absence last year because of the Covid pandemic.

An artisan market, offering everything from chocolate to chutney, cheese to chilli sauce, will be a big draw for visitors. The 100 traders will be housed in open-fronted stalls rather than large marquees as part of the festival’s protective measures.

Sandy Docherty, a contestant from the Great British Bake-Off 2015, will give demonstrations as will the best chefs from restaurants and pubs in the area who will be sharing their top tips.

Children can learn to make rocky road truffles or orange pebbles to take home and eat, try their hand at juggling, unicycling and spinning plates, and look at snakes and meerkats in a mini zoo.

New for this year is a Grow Your Own stage where novices will be given top tips on how to create a dream garden.

Foraging walks will enable visitors to seek out wild food resources.

Visitors looking for unique gifts will be spoilt for choice with craft stalls featuring products such as jewellery, toys and toiletries made by local artisans.

There will also be live music with a play list packed full of top bands, street food stalls and bars to refresh visitors during the festival.

Dan Maycock, from the organising team, said: “We are so looking forward to welcoming the public to our food festivals again, we had no events last year and it feels a long time coming, but we now can’t wait to get going again.”

The events is the perfect recipe for a fun, foodie day out where the whole family ‘bubble’ can get together.

Early bird tickets for adults cost £12, child £5, family with two adults and two children, £30 on each day with additional charges for kids cookery, foraging and Grow Your Own.