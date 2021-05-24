These are the best restaurants in Derbyshire according to The Good Food Guide

If you’ve missed eating out during lockdown, it’s great news that we can finally head back to Derbyshire’s restarants – but which are the best?

By Jessica Dallison
Monday, 24th May 2021, 8:06 am

We thought we might give you a little ‘food for thought’ and consulted the The Good Food Guide to look at all the local establishments which made the cut in the latest edition of the famous foodie publication.

So, read the details below and get planning for your first meal out now restaurants are allowed to reopen.

We've provided contact details should you wish to book a table..

1. The Lighthouse Restaurant, Boylestone, Derbyshire

The Lighthouse opened its doors in 2010 and has a menu entirely dictated by the seasons, local vegetation and livestock. To book ring 01335330658, [email protected]

Photo: Google Maps

2. The Old Vicarage, Ridgeway, Derbyshire

On the Derbyshire border this restaurant is lead by Tessa Bramley a chief with more than 30 years of experience. She has appeared on Masterchef and This Morning. To book call 0114 2475814, [email protected]

Photo: The Old Vicarage

3. The Samuel Fox Country Inn, Bradwell, Derbyshire

This AA four gold star country inn creates unique flavour combinations using fresh, seasonal and, wherever possible, local produce. To book ring 01433 621 562, [email protected]

Photo: Google Maps

4. Darleys, Waterfront Darley Abbey Mill, Derby

A multi-award-winning restaurant offers classic British and European dishes with a modern twist, within a 200-year old former mill building. In warmer weather you can enjoy al-fresco dining overlooking the River Derwent. To book ring 01332 364987, [email protected]

Photo: Google Maps

