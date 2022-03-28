Telly's Wolfblood actor Jack Brett Anderson reads stories from new audiobook at Derbyshire venue
Actor Jack Brett Anderson, whose screen credits include the BAFTA award-winning Wolfblood and the Emmy Award-winning Genius: Picasso, will be reading a collection of Tina Jay’s short stories at a Derbyshire venue.
Each of the performed readings at Derby QUAD on April 2, 2022 are taken from the new audiobook Love Light Betrayal and explore different lives and different worlds through three title themes.
Eleven is a timeless tale of jealousy, desire, and the cost they collectively bring to the table of life.
Back focuses on a young person’s journey to survive, and an internal desperation to return to a world he once knew.
Angel looks at two people from different walks of life brought together for just a few hours in an evening, but for one of them life will never be the same again.
On television Jack Brett Anderson played the lead role Matei for two series of Wolfblood and played Gery Pieret in Genius: Picasso in which Antonio Banderas starred.
Jack is also a director who runs his own production company Mont-Dore Media Ltd. He made his theatrical directing debut with the critically acclaimed play Syndrome - a play that examined the social, physical, and mental relationship between four men stationed together in the desert during the Gulf War.
Tickets £12 and £10 (concessions), go to www.derbyquad.co.uk
