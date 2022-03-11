Remarkable Renovations telly presenter and architect George Clarke tours live show to Chesterfield
Architect and television presenter George Clarke of Remarkable Renovations and The Restoration Man fame is touring to two venues in Derbyshire – with tickets going on sale this morning.
George will be sharing stories about his life in architecture when he visits Buxton Opera House on October 14 and Chesterfield Winding Wheel Theatre on October 22, 2022.
Tickets will be released for the first time at 10am on March 11 and are available online from www.ticketmaster.co.uk
Announcing the tour, George said: “I’m just a storyteller, about people and about buildings. So to be going on tour, to be able to tell my story is amazing. I’m looking forward to doing 20 nights around the country, to meeting lots of people, having a bit of fun and enjoying that month on the road.
“I already felt like the luckiest boy in the world to do architecture, but to travel the country talking about architecture and my life – it’s off the scale amazing.”
George Clarke’s Life In Amazing Architecture will give fans a glimpse behind the scenes of his flagship TV shows including Amazing Spaces.
The live shows will include stunning audio-visual features, as George shares tales from his childhood, how he was inspired to pursue architecture, and how he stumbled into TV – as well as talking audiences through some of the architectural highlights of their local area.
Alongside his flagship TV series, George has tackled the housing crisis with The Empty Homes Show, The Great British Property Scandal and George Clarke’s Council House Scandal.
Away from TV, George is an ambassador for housing-related charities including Shelter and The Prince’s Foundation for Building Community.
George Clarke had only recently established his own architecture firm while also lecturing on the subject, when he ‘stumbled’ into TV almost 20 years ago. He signed with a literary agent simply to get some of his academic research published – and within a week, he was offered a screen test for Channel 5’s Build A New Life, the show which launched his TV career. Within a few years, George joined the growing roster of homes and property shows at Channel 4 – and 2022 marks his 15th year with the broadcaster.