Get a head start on the Eurovision Song Contest celebrations by popping along to Vicar Lane, Chesterfield on May 11 from 12 noon until 6pm.

Get the Eurovision Song Contest party started early in Chesterfield this weekend.

Visitors to Vicar Lane Shopping Centre will be greeted with entertainment and glitter galore in the lead-up to the big competition today (Saturday, May 11).

From 12 noon until 6pm, there will be sparkling ABBA themed performers marking the 50th anniversary of the iconic group winning Eurovision 1974. Glitter artists will also be giving makeovers, ahead of the celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local bar Chandlers will be serving up signature cocktails from their pop-up bar which will be located in front of the big screen in St James’ Square from 12noon. Their unique cocktails include ABBA-themed hits such as Super Trouper, Dancing Queen and Waterloo.

Strike a post at the shimmer wall where you’ll be able to take selfies with Eurovision-themed props.

Throughout the day you can enjoy table tennis and giant games in St James’ Square.