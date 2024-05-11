Super troupers sing ABBA hits and glitter artists offer makeovers as Chesterfield counts down to Eurovision Song Contest
Visitors to Vicar Lane Shopping Centre will be greeted with entertainment and glitter galore in the lead-up to the big competition today (Saturday, May 11).
From 12 noon until 6pm, there will be sparkling ABBA themed performers marking the 50th anniversary of the iconic group winning Eurovision 1974. Glitter artists will also be giving makeovers, ahead of the celebrations.
Local bar Chandlers will be serving up signature cocktails from their pop-up bar which will be located in front of the big screen in St James’ Square from 12noon. Their unique cocktails include ABBA-themed hits such as Super Trouper, Dancing Queen and Waterloo.
Strike a post at the shimmer wall where you’ll be able to take selfies with Eurovision-themed props.
Throughout the day you can enjoy table tennis and giant games in St James’ Square.
Sarah Bowler, tenant and community liaison manager, said: “This will be a really fun memorable event and we couldn’t resist featuring a touch of ABBA to celebrate their anniversary. We’re really pleased to be partnering with Chandlers Bar to offer their amazing cocktails.”
