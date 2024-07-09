Dobbies staff member creating a summer planter (photo: Stewart Attwood Photography).

Gardening fans in north Derbyshire are invited to celebrate the start of summer with a special afternoon tea and planting experience.

Dobbies outlet at Barlborough Links is encouraging people to take inspiration from holidays in tropical climates bringing sunny vibes to their garden planting.

The store is hosting its Planting and Afternoon Tea – Holiday Edition experience on Tuesday, July 16 or Saturday, July 20 at 3pm.

Attendees will get to participate in an interactive workshop led by one of Dobbies’ horticultural experts with a auestion and answer and demo on the filler, thriller, and spiller planting technique, using a selection of tropical plants selected by RHS Chelsea Flower Show chair of assessors and Dobbies’ senior buyer, Claire Bishop.

Dobbies’ brand ambassador Michael Griffiths with his family at Dobbies enjoying the Afternoon Tea and Planting Experience.

With this knowledge, customers will then get the chance to create their own tropical planter (worth £30) to take home, using a pot specially selected to showcase the seasonal display.

Attendees will also get the chance to sit back, relax and enjoy a traditional or luxury afternoon tea at the store.

Guests can delve into three tiers of sweet and savoury treats, complemented by unlimited tea and coffee refills, with an option to upgrade the hot drink.

The traditional afternoon tea offers an assortment of freshly made finger sandwiches, including smoked salmon with cream cheese, egg mayonnaise with watercress, and ham with rocket and wholegrain mustard. Customers will also get to

tuck into Dobbies’ famous scones, served with Cornish clotted cream and a pot of jam, and a delicious selection of sweet treats, including a rainbow meringue kiss and lemon mousse.

Guests also have the option to upgrade their booking with the luxury afternoon tea offering for just £4 extra per person. This has all the loved items of an afternoon tea with an added touch of indulgence. Delve into a selection of savoury favourites,

including cheese and tomato quiche and a selection of elevated finger sandwiches, with smoked salmon, lemon mayonnaise and dill, cheddar cheese and green tomato chutney, and ham, rocket and wholegrain mustard.

Claire Bishop said: “We’re thrilled to be launching ‘Planting and Afternoon Tea – Holiday Edition’ It’s the perfect opportunity to ignite your passion for gardening and unwind with a delicious array of savoury and sweet delights.

“This session is all about bringing the vibrancy of your favourite getaway location to your garden as we celebrate the start of summer. Whether it’s the lush greenery of a tropical paradise or the colourful flowers of a European escape, we’ll guide you

through creating your own planter with our recommended plants.”