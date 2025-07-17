Take your family to Dobbies Chesterfield at Barlborough LInks for a fun day out (photo: Stewart Attwood)

Fun-filled activities that will keep the cost down during the school summer holiday are lined up at a north Derbyshire garden centre.

Dobbies Chesterfield, which is based at Barlborough Links, is running its Little Seedlings Holiday Club with a sensory workshop, families can enjoy low prices on the soft play experience and Kids Eat For £1.

Little Seedlings Holiday Club’s workshop, Summer Scents, is running on July 31 and August 7 and is perfect for children, aged 4-10 years. Attendees will learn all about the sweet smells of summer in gardens, homes and parks. Children will discover how and why flowers have scents, the happy herbs with the most fragrance, and the long history of perfume making, before getting the chance to mix their own petal perfume to take home.

Children under the age of 16 can eat for £1, choosing from the kids breakfasts, lunch menu or pick ‘n’ mix meal, including a drink. This offer is only available with every traditional adult breakfast and main course meal at lunch.

Families are invited to join in the fun at Dobbies’ Little Seedlings soft play in Dobbies restaurant, prices and age ranges vary for each store, starting at £2 for members and at £2.50 for non-members. The 60-minute sessions start at 9.15am with the last of the day beginning at 1.15pm. Pre-booking is advised.

For more information on the Little Seedlings Holiday Club at Dobbies’ Chesterfield store and activities for families this summer, visit www.dobbies.com/events.