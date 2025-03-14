Mike Quinn will be signing autographs and posing for selfies at the 80s Video Shop on King Street, Alfreton on March 15 from 12 noon to 4pm (photo: Copyright Lucasfilm)

A puppeteer, actor and animator for many Star Wars, Muppet and Pixar projects, including the recent hit film Beetlejuce Beetlejuice, will make a guest appearance at a Derbyshire shop.

Mike Quinn, best known for his role as Nien Nunb, co-pilot for the Millennium Falcon in Star Wars’ Return of the Jedi, will visit the 80s Video Shop, King Street, Alfreton on Saturday, March 15, from 12 noon until 4pm. Admission is free but there will be a charge for autographs and selfies.

His link with Jedi extends to the characters Yoda, Jabba, Baby Ewoks, Sy Snooties, Admiral Ackbar and Ree Yees.

Mike is also a lead animatronic puppeteer for CFX, Lucasfilm’s creature department in the UK. He recently provided animatronic lip-sync and his first Star Wars voice for Dewi in the Andor series and was the puppeteer for many creatures in The Acolyte, both shown on Disney+.

He was personally chosen by Jim Henson and Frank Oz in 1980 to work on many Muppet projects including The Great Muppet Caper, The Dark Crystal, Fraggle Rock, Labyrinth, Muppet Christmas Carol, Muppet Treasure Island, The Muppets, Muppets Most Wanted and the ABC TV series The Muppets and Muppets Now on Disney+.

Other movies and TV shows he performed in include Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, Little Shop Of Horrors, How To Get Ahead In Advertising, The Storyteller, Glee, Lady Gaga and The Muppets, The Secret Life Of Toys, Jim Henson’s Mother Goose Stories, Jim Carrey’s Kidding and the recent Willow TV series.

Mike’s career spans four decades and has seen him working on both sides of the camera as director, producer, actor, writer, character animator and voiceover artist.