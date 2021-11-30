Hand-made cards, knitted gifts wax melts, jewellery and stationery will be on sale at a Christmas craft fair at Hasland Village Hall on Saturday, December 4, from 10am to 4pm. The fair is in aid of St John Ambulance.

Books, toys, craft items, sweets and jewellery will be among the items available to buy from 20 traders at Pilsley Village Hall, near Clay Cross, on December 4, from 10am to 4pm. See Santa in his grotto, support a charity raffle and sample home-made bakes at the Pilsley Xmas Fair.

A Christmas market with 20 stalls will be set up outdoors at Staveley Hall on December 4, from 10am to 4pm. Santa will be in his gift-laden grotto at the hall from 10am to 1pm when children can visit him for free. A lantern parade will leave the hall at 4pm for the Market Square where a Christmas tree takes pride of place.

Gifts, games, Santa, crafts and food will feature at a Christmas market at the Hop Flower pub, Inkersall from December 3 to 5, from 12 noon. Admission is free to the market which will be run by Inspiring Inkersall Community Group.

Enjoy a free weekend of festive fun in Matlock’s Hall Leys Park where the Victorian Matlock – Christmas Market will be hosted from December 3-5. There will be more than 200 stalls and traders offering hand-crafted artisan goods, local produce and festive refreshments. This event runs from 9am to 6pm on Friday and Sunday and 9am to 7pm on Saturday. Santa will be in his grotto on the Saturday and Sunday, there will be live entertainment and fairground rides.

Cromford Mills will be offering unique gifts and decorations, live music and an arts and crafts show during its Christmas market on December 4 and 5, running from 10am to 4pm on both days.