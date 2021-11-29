Chesterfield has a packed programme of festive attractions for families in Chesterfied (photo: Matthew Jones Photography).

The Amazing Magical Chesterfield Santa House is back in a new location, after the popular experience was introduced last year.

This festive attraction will reopen in the Assembly Rooms above the Market Hall on every Saturday and Sunday, from Saturday, December 4 and from Monday, December 20 to Thursday, December 23.

As well as a chat with Santa via the video link to the North Pole, visitors will pose for a special Augmented Reality experience in which Santa will magically appear. A photo of the Augmented Reality experience will be sent by email to visitors after they leave the Santa House.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Kate Sarvent, cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy at Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “The Santa House proved to be incredibly popular last year and after receiving such great feedback we decided to bring it back as part of our Christmas entertainment this year. It’s a truly unique experience to make Christmas in Chesterfield fun and magical as it always is."

There will be relaxed sessions, designed to accommodate children with learning disabilities and other sensory disorders between 10am and 11am on both Sunday, December 12, and Sunday, December 19.

Visits to The Amazing Magical Chesterfield Santa House are free but must be pre-booked on https://chesterfieldchristmas.co.uk

Pantomime fans will be cheering the return of their favourite live show after the Covid pandemic scuppered plans for last year’s production at the Pomegranate Theatre.

Pop star Suzanne Shaw, who rose to fame as a member of chart band Hear’Say, and Thomas Redgrave from Britain’s Got Talent winners Collabro are starring in Beauty and the Beast. At the launch of the panto, Suzanne said: “I’ve never played Belle before – I normally do Cinderella – so I’m really excited to be doing something different and taking on such an iconic role, at the age of 40 as well. I can’t wait for my children to come and see it and I get to get back on that stage, it’s been a while.”

Beauty and the Beast runs at the Pomegranate Theatre from Friday, December 3, 2021, to Sunday, January 2, 2022. Book tickets at www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Revolution House in Old Whittington will be open for a traditional Christmas celebration from Thursday, December 9, to Friday, December 24, between 11am and 3pm. Holymoorside Brass Band will host a carol concert in the garden of Revolution House on December 9 from 6.30pm.

Chesterfield Canal Trust are running Santa Special trips throughout December enabling families to enjoy festive cruises along the waterway. To book, go to www.chesterfield-canal-trust.org.uk/santa-specials/

A Record Fair and Artisan Market will be hosted in Chesterfield town centre. on December 19.

Entertainers including stilt walkers and tap-dancing turkeys will be wowing crowds during market days.