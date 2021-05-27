Scooter riders and bikers to meet up at new destination in Chesterfield today

Scooter riders are invited to meet up at Olympia House, Brimington Road, Chesterfield. Photo by Shutterstock/Dziorek Rafal

Olympia House antiques house and craft centre on Brimington Road is hosting its first bike meet on today (Thursday, May 27) from 6pm to 9pm.

Organisers are expecting around 200 riders to attend and have issued an open invitation to all.

Sofia Latif-Ward, who runs the centre, said: “We are working with Bev Thomas and Adrian Ashton who run Motorfest in Chesterfield and the auto jumble. We like to work with Chesterfield market traders as we’re all small independent businesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If the event takes off, we’re planning on holding it monthly and we will be looking at holding a classic car show in the future as well as a regular car boot sale.”