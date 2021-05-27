Scooter riders and bikers to meet up at new destination in Chesterfield today
Scooter riders and bikers are invited to meet fellow enthusiasts over a meal and drinks at a new destination in Chesterfield.
Olympia House antiques house and craft centre on Brimington Road is hosting its first bike meet on today (Thursday, May 27) from 6pm to 9pm.
Organisers are expecting around 200 riders to attend and have issued an open invitation to all.
Sofia Latif-Ward, who runs the centre, said: “We are working with Bev Thomas and Adrian Ashton who run Motorfest in Chesterfield and the auto jumble. We like to work with Chesterfield market traders as we’re all small independent businesses.
"If the event takes off, we’re planning on holding it monthly and we will be looking at holding a classic car show in the future as well as a regular car boot sale.”
Riders supporting Thursday’s inaugural meet can find refreshments in The Urban Kitchen at the centre which will offer a set menu and alcoholic drinks.