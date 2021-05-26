Still time to vote for Derbyshire's Top Pet 2021 as shortlist is revealed
These 10 adorable and talented pets have been selected for our Top Pet competition shortlist – vote now for your favourite to win!
We have received some fantastic video entries featuring some of the cutest and funniest pets from across Derbyshire.
The best of these have now been put into our shortlist and public voting is now open.
The pet which receives the most votes before the voting closes at 11pm on Sunday, May 30 will be crowned Derbyshire Times Top Pet champion 2021.
Not only that, but their lucky owner will scoop a £50 Pets at Home voucher.
Watch the attached video to see all the shortlisted pets in all their glory.
You can then vote for your favourite via this form. Voting is limited to one vote per person.
Our Top Pet winner will be announced during the week commencing Monday, May 31.
*Terms and conditions apply. Our full terms and conditions can be found here.*