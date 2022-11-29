Children can visit Santa in his grotto at Sadler Gate, Derby, on December 3, 10 and 17.

Live music, including brass bands, vintage vocals, and a choir, will entertain shoppers at Derby’s Waterfall and St Peter’s Cross on the first three Saturdays in December. Each event will run from 11am until 4pm and will feature a number of local acts.

Adding to the festive entertainment at both locations on December 10 and 17, visitors will find a huge snow globe, ready for the perfect family photo opportunity. The snow globes are free to use so join the queue and get ready to strike your best Christmas pose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families can also take advantage of a free visit to see Santa at the Cathedral Quarter Grotto, based on Sadler Gate. Although the ticketed event is now fully subscribed, families are still welcome to turn up and wait to see Santa if they haven’t booked. There may be a little wait as ticket holders will be prioritised. The grotto is open on December 3, 10 and 17 from 10am until 4pm.

As well as all this festive activity, Iron Gate will be lit up - thanks to a unique illuminated animation situated in the top windows of the old Bennetts department store building.

Most Popular

These family-friendly events have all been organised by the Cathedral Quarter and St Peters Quarter Business Improvement Districts (BIDs), to encourage more people to shop local in the run up to Christmas.

Brad Worley, nanager of the BIDs, said: “We have worked really hard to create a family-friendly Christmas atmosphere in Derby during December, and we want Christmas visitors to come into Derby to enjoy all the events and activities."

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s still time for visitors to enter Derby’s Golden Ticket Prize Draw too in which four winners will each receive £500 worth of vouchers to be spent in businesses of their choice across both the Cathedral Quarter and St Peters Quarter. Golden Ticket Entry slips are available in businesses across both Quarters and shoppers can post them in any of the 20 special post boxes located across the city centre. The deadline is December 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad added: “Our Window Wonderland Competition is also still running, with businesses across both BIDs decorating their shop windows in time for Christmas. Shoppers who vote for their favourite window will be entered into a free prize draw to win one of three £50 shopping vouchers to spend in shops within the two Quarters. To vote, simply log on to the Loyal Free app or scan the QR code on your shop window.”

Visitors to the area can also take a spin around the Cathedral Quarter sponsored Ice Rink, open in Derby’s Market Place from December 5 to 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help with the cost of Christmas, daily parking in Derby’s Cathedral is available at Chapel Street Car Park for just £3 from December 5 to 31.

A message from the editor:

Advertisement Hide Ad