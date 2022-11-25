Buxton Fringe invites community to Christmas party as 2023 applications open

The team will be decking the halls of the historic Pump Room, opposite Buxton Crescent, for a get-together on Friday, December 9, 7-9.30pm.

Kaleidoscope choir leader Carol Bowns will be conducting a ‘scratch’ choir of partygoers through a selection of Christmas songs which have sprung from Peak District community traditions.

Stephen Walker, who chairs the Fringe charity, said: “It’s good to get back to our Christmas Party after two years off. Our Derbyshire village carols sing-along has become an established highlight of the festive season, and it will be great to hear the carols in the wonderful setting of the Pump Room.”

The party will also celebrate the opening of entries to next year’s Fringe, which will run alongside the Buxton International Festival from Wednesday to Sunday, July 5 to 23.

Artists and creators of all stripes are welcome to attend the party, meet organisers and find out more about the opportunities available and how things work behind the scenes.

Anyone can enter the Fringe so long as they can find and book their own venue or online space.

The final deadline for the Fringe printed programme is Sunday, April 16, but online registration for Fringe events will open from Thursday, December 1, with an early bird entry fee of £55.

Full details on the entry process and available venues can be found at www.buxtonfringe.org.uk.