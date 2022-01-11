Peak District kids: Seven fun activities that your children will love

The Peak District is a great place to take the family, but it always poses the question – how can you keep your kids entertained? Thankfully, we’ve put together a list of seven things that they’ll (probably) love doing. That’s the great thing about the Peak District – there’s something for everyone here.
1. Heights of Abraham
The cable car tour is undoubtedly the highlight of the Heights of Abraham, but if heights make you uneasy, fear not. There's also the guided tours of the caverns and the Vista restaurant where you can observe the area's natural beauty from a less frightening perspective.
2. Brick Cafe
For any Lego fans, this is the place for you. There's a plethora of pieces to build whatever you desire, including electronic parts for more advanced kids. The cakes are brilliant, too.
3. Matlock Farm Park
There's plenty of things for kids to do at Matlock Farm Park. They can have a spin on the go-karts, pet some friendly llamas or go for a ride on a pony - the list goes on. There's something for kids of all demeanours here.
4. Gulliver’s Kingdom
Gulliver's Kingdom is a theme park aimed at slightly younger children, who will undoubtedly love their time here. With 17 different rides to choose from, they'll be spoilt for choice.
