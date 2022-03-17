Owners of Thornbridge Hall in the Peak District open more private rooms for public to view for the first time
Visitors to Thornbridge Hall at Great Longstone will be able to explore more of the beautiful home’s rooms for the first time.
The India suite, the Jaipur bedroom and the family sitting room are new inclusions to private tours which will launch in April.
On the Thornbridge Uncovered tour, visitors will be able to look around the spectacular home of Jim and Emma Harrison.
Take in the beautiful stained glass William Morris windows in the Great Hall where the tour of the house will start, enjoy a Thornbridge beer in a secret underground nightclub and enjoy a wander through the gardens.
The two-hour tours are £35 and include all-day garden entry and a guide book.
Places are still available for the tours on April 19, 21, 26 and 28. To book for the Thornbridge Uncovered tour, go to thornbridgehall.co.uk