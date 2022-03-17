The India suite, the Jaipur bedroom and the family sitting room are new inclusions to private tours which will launch in April.

On the Thornbridge Uncovered tour, visitors will be able to look around the spectacular home of Jim and Emma Harrison.

Take in the beautiful stained glass William Morris windows in the Great Hall where the tour of the house will start, enjoy a Thornbridge beer in a secret underground nightclub and enjoy a wander through the gardens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim and Emma Harrison, owners of Thornbridge Hall at Great Longstone, near Bakewell.

The two-hour tours are £35 and include all-day garden entry and a guide book.

Places are still available for the tours on April 19, 21, 26 and 28. To book for the Thornbridge Uncovered tour, go to thornbridgehall.co.uk