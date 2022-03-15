Free antiques and jewellery valuation at Chatsworth estate's Cavendish Hall

Free antique and jewellery valuatons are being launched at Cavendish Hall, Edensor on Wednesday, March 23, from 10am to 1pm.

Experts from Hansons Auctioneers will be on hand to assess your items. If you like the guide price they can be consigned to auction on the day – and no appointment is necessary.

Charles Hanson, owner of the Derbyshire’based auction business, said: “We’re delighted to launch free monthly valuation events at Cavendish Hall, a stunning venue. I hope people throughout north Derbyshire

will take advantage of this opportunity. Dig out those treasures and find out if you’re sitting on an auction windfall.”

Hansons can value all types of general antiques and collectables including ceramics, militaria and medals, coins and banknotes, books, toys, railwayana, jewellery, watches, silver and memorabilia

relating to sport, music and films.

Hansons will be at Cavendish Hall, Edensor on March 23, April 20, May 25,June 22, July 27, August 24, September 21, October 26 and November 23. To find out more, email: [email protected] or call 01283 733988.