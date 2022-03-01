New spa treatments in Derbyshire stately home are showcased at free event
A stately home in Derbyshire will host a free event to celebrate the launch of its new spa experiences.
Darley Dale’s 17th century Stancliffe Hall - which now operates as a spa, wedding and staycation venue – is offering people the chance to observe fresh treatments on Thursday, March 3, between 5.30pm and 8pm.
On arrival, guests will be shown to Stancliffe Hall’s atmospheric Stone Court and given a chance to take in the surrounding statues and artwork. Following this there will be a tour of Stancliffe’s spa sanctuary and the historic billiards room and snug lounge, with accompanying refreshments. Finally, there will be a demonstration of one of the spa treatments.
A raffle to win a bespoke spa package will run during the evening. Each guest will also receive a free goody bag if they book a treatment on the night, as well as a 10% discount if they book a treatment within seven days of the launch.
Stancliffe’s events director Victoria Pym said: “We are so excited to be welcoming guests to the launch of our all-new Spa Experiences.
“The team has worked really hard to put these packages together and we feel that this deserves a celebration. We look forward to showing off some new treatments as part of a thoroughly enjoyable evening.”
For further information, call 07973249093.
