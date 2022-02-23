Derbyshire: Top most searched holiday, vacation and staycation terms in 2022

Using data accrued by The Edit from Silver Cross, we’ve been able to determine what people in Derbyshire are searching for in relation to holidays, as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to slowly wind down. Will you be going on holiday this year?
1. Last minute family holidays
The search term of "last minute family holidays" rose by 127% from 2021 to 2022, perhaps indicating that spontaneous holidays are becoming popular again.
Photo: -
2. Family friendly holiday destinations
"Family friendly holiday destinations" received the least amount of search on the list with only 90 average monthly searches, but the amount of times it was searched rose by 200%.
Photo: -
3. Group family holidays
Searches for "Group family holidays" grew by 129% from 2021 to 2022, with an average of 210 monthly searches.
Photo: -
4. Young family holidays
"Holidays for young families" grew in search volume by 182% in Derbyshire over the last year. This may be an indication that people are having children at a younger age than previously.
Photo: -