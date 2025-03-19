The new Seism!c show at the Heights of Abrahanm, Matlock Bath is an audio visual feast of narration and lights telling the story of key moments in the Earth;s history and the formation of the Masson Cavern.

A new sound and light experience has been added to the list of attractions at an award-winning tourist attraction in Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors taking a guided tour through the Masson Cavern at Heights of Abraham, Matlock Bath will encounter the Seism!c show. This aural and visual spectacular relays through new technology and state of the art projectors the dramatic story of key moments in the Earth’s history and the formation of the cavern.

The sound and light experience has involved almost 18 months of planning and testing. Rupert Pugh, development director at Heights of Abraham, said: “The formation of the caverns is complex and, over time, we have tried various ways to explain how multiple geological events shaped this impressive underground world. In 2013, we experimented with an AV show in the cavern, but the technology wasn’t up to it, so the guided cavern tour continued in a traditional way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then, in 2023, we found new, high-powered waterproof projectors and speakers that could provide what we wanted. A plan evolved, research was undertaken, a script written and visual effects created. Our designer, along with technicians and programmers, was involved in producing the AV performance. We’re really very pleased with the final result and think our visitors will find Seism!c a memorable and dramatic addition to a day out at the Heights”.

The designers of the sound and light show realised that for projected images to work on the cavern walls, they would require very high-powered projectors. Unlike a cinema screen, the rock absorbed light and presented focusing challenges due to the irregular surfaces. A sound and light choreographed piece was uniquely created to work within the cavern environment alongside the knowledgeable cavern tour guides.

The Heights have revealed a number of new events and promotions for the 2025 season. Anyone who visits during the long weekends (Fridays to Sundays until March 30) will receive a free ticket to return again within seven days.

Special walk-up weekends in May will enable visitors to join living history actors for a walk and talk as they make their way up to the summit gardens without the aid of a cable car! This unique walk will celebrate National Walking Month.

Full details of this event and others can be found on the What’s On pages at www.heightsofabraham.com/whats-on