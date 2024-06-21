Could you be a Dobbies’ Little Seedlings Club Ambassador like Iniya Evelyn Raj?

Nature inspired activities which are free for families to attend will keep children entertained throughout the summer at a north Derbyshire garden centre.

The first Dobbies’ Little Seedlings Club session of the summer takes place at Barlborough Links on Sunday, July 7.

The Garden Creatures workshop at Dobbies’ store will explore the world of snails, slugs, spiders, and beetles, helping children understand their microhabitats and fascinating defence mechanisms. The kids will also gain an understanding of what a pollinator is and how you can attract them to your garden with pollinator-friendly lavender, which they can plant and take home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to the regular monthly workshop, Dobbies’ Chesterfield store is hosting a Little Seedlings Holiday Club on various dates across August to keep kids active and busy over the school holidays.

Children will learn about beautiful butterflies and get the chance to make their very own butterfly-inspired craft. Dobbies’ colleagues will begin the session by introducing the topic of butterflies, where they live, what they eat and what they need to survive, alongside the different species from around the world, uncovering the smallest and largest butterfly. Kids at the Chesterfield store will learn about the insect’s life-cycle from caterpillar to butterfly and the importance of these magnificent creatures in the garden ecosystem.

Dobbies’ Little Seedlings Club is designed to educate and inspire the next generation of gardeners, getting children of all ages (4-10 years old) together in a group setting to learn something new.

Robbie Williams, general manager at Dobbies, is looking forward to welcoming children along to learn about the wonderful creatures that call our gardens home. He said: “Summer is a fantastic season for the gardening calendar and a great time to get children interested in the wildlife around them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know just how stretched families can be over the summer holidays, trying to find new and affordable ways to keep the kids entertained. The free sessions in our store are designed to be inclusive, fun and educational, and we hope that families across the country can head along to their nearest store to get involved.”

The store will be hosting the holiday club from Monday, August 12 to Friday, August 16, 2024.

Dobbies is currently searching for its new Little Seedling Club Ambassadors, calling on budding young gardeners who are looking to inspire their peers to get into gardening to get in touch.

Successful ambassadors will become the faces of Dobbies’ monthly workshops, write blogs for the website, and feature in news articles and photographs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application process is simple; interested applicants only need to visit www.dobbies.com and fill out a short form, applications close on Sunday, June 23.