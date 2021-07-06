A Model Tram, Trolleybus and Railway Exhibition is lined up for August 21 and 22, 2021, from 10 am to 5pm.

Event organiser, John Huddlestone, said: “We’ve been inundated with requests from exhibitors to once again be part of the annual Models Weekend at Crich Tramway Village and I’m sure our visitors will enjoy the model displays as well as being able to ride on the operational vintage trams”.

Six layouts will be on show during the exhibition.

Reading model tram which will be on show at the exhibition at Crich Tramway Village

The Reading Corporation Tramways layout will portray a short section of this tram system as it would have looked shortly after it opened in 1903.

Number 5 Passing Place – Grimsby to Immingham Electric Railway exhbit will depict how northbound trams for Immingham would arrive at the passing loop to a timetable and wait for the southbound car for Grimsby to arrive before proceeding. This layout includes trams of that period, the ex-GC ‘long’ car and several ex-Gateshead cars.

The Zeli layout shows the centre of a town in Germany containing a bandstand with music, market area, shops, tram station and tram depot. The tram station consists of three platforms with an interchange facility to the trolleybus system. The layout operates semi-automatically and contains working signals and traffic crossing lights.