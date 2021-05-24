First look inside Derbyshire's newest museum - the Museum of Making
Visitors have enjoyed their first look inside a new Derbyshire museum which has opened its doors.
The Museum of Making has opened in Derby Silk Mill, part of the Derwent Valley Mills UNESCO World Heritage Site.
A museum spokesman said: “It is a contemporary space telling Derby’s 300-year history of making to inspire new creativity.
“The Covid-19 lockdowns have sparked a renewed interest in, and love for, making.
“With programmes like The Repair Shop growing in popularity, the Museum of Making aims to harness the nation’s newfound passion for creativity and making, encouraging visitors to get creative and inspiring the next generation of innovators."
The museum features more than 30,000 objects.
Free tickets can now be booked to visit the museum via derbymuseums.org/museum-of-making