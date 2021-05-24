First look inside Derbyshire's newest museum - the Museum of Making

The Museum of Making has opened in Derby Silk Mill, part of the Derwent Valley Mills UNESCO World Heritage Site.

A museum spokesman said: “It is a contemporary space telling Derby’s 300-year history of making to inspire new creativity.

“The Covid-19 lockdowns have sparked a renewed interest in, and love for, making.

“With programmes like The Repair Shop growing in popularity, the Museum of Making aims to harness the nation’s newfound passion for creativity and making, encouraging visitors to get creative and inspiring the next generation of innovators."

The museum features more than 30,000 objects.

Free tickets can now be booked to visit the museum via derbymuseums.org/museum-of-making

1. Museum of Making Derby Silk Mill, home of the Museum of Making, stands on the River Derwent in Derby city centre, part of the Derwent Valley Mills UNESCO World Heritage Site. Photo: Rick Tailby

2. Bakewell Gates On arriving at the museum, visitors will encounter the newly renovated Grade I-listed Bakewell Gates, which have stood proudly at the front of Derby Silk Mill since 1725. Photo: Derby Museums & Art Lewry, Culture Communications Collective

3. The Civic Hall waterwheel outline The Civic Hall is a tripl- height glass atrium that forms the entrance to the new museum. Photo: Speller Metcalfe/Derby Museums

4. The Civic Hall Derby Museums secured major grant funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund (£10.7 million), Arts Council England (£2.7m) and D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership (£3.7m) towards the museum. Photo: Speller Metcalfe/Derby Museums