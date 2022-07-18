Magnificent garden in Chesterfield with Monet-style bridge and Koi carp pond will welcome visitors at charity open day

Melvyn and Wendy Taylor, have lived at The Paddock, Manknell Road, Whittington Moor, for more than 40 years where they have created a magnificent garden.

A Monet-style bridge, a stream and a pond filled with Koi carp are among the garden’s features.

The couple will welcome the public on Sunday, July 24, from 11am to 5pm. Cream teas will be available.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The beautiful garden at The Paddock, Manknell Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield, will welcome visitors on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Admission is £3.50 9adult) and free for children with proceeds going to health and care charities supported by the National Garden Scheme.

Well-behaved dogs are welcome.

Visitors should park in the Victoria Club car park.

READ THIS: Look at these 26 beautiful gardens in Derbyshire supporting charities through public open days

Other gardens opening to raise money for the National Garden Scheme this weekend include:

26 Windmill Rise, Belper – July 23 and 24, from 11.30am to 4.30pm

Cascade Gardens, Bonsall – July 23 – 12pm to 4pm

Stanton In Peak Gardens, Stanton-in-the-Peak, Matlock – July 23 and 24, 1pm to 5pm.

The National Garden Scheme donated more than £3 million in 2021 to beneficiaries including Marie Curie, Macmillan Cancer Support, Hospice UK, Carers Trust, Parkinson’s UK, and The Queen’s Nursing Institute. For more information on the gardens that open to raise money for the scheme, go to www.ngs.org.uk