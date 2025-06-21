Chloe Williamson, 7, and her dad Ruary raise a glass to the new fairy garden tea party which Dobbies will be hosting at its garden centre at Barlborough Links on June 28 and 29, 2025 (photo: Fraser Band)

Dress your little ones in fairy, elf or woodland creature outfits and taken them along to a magical afternoon filled with fun activities and good food.

Dobbies garden centre at Barlborough Links is hosting a Fairy Garden Tea Party on June 28 and 29. Every child will receive a flower crown to keep, and other highlights include digital portraits in front of a fairy garden themed backdrop and the chance to create a fairy door. There will be prizes for the best fancy dress.

The children’s menu includes flower shaped sandwiches, filled with jam, cheddar cheese, ham, or tuna mayonnaise, scones served with whipped cream and jam, fresh carrot and cucumber sticks served with cream cheese dip. Sweet treats are included, such as a mini fairy topped doughnut, gingerbread men and a waffle finger with dipping chocolate and sugar strands.

The adult’s menu consists of a choice of filter coffee or tea, plus a choice of cake, options include triple chocolate, coffee and walnut or a Persian lemon flavour. Alternatively, adults can opt for the afternoon tea option which includes three tiers of finger sandwiches, scones and a selection of Victoria sponge,

lemon mousse and macaron sweet treats.

The new event is most suited to families with children aged 3-10 years old but children under 3 are still welcome to take part in some activities with the support of an adult.

Ayesha Nickson, Dobbies’ events programme manager, said: “This event will give families the opportunity to share a fun-filled day out together where little imaginations can run wild! The Fairy Garden Tea party will be an excellent way to kickstart summer with a delicious restaurant experience followed by games and crafts to keep the children entertained.”

Children’s tickets including food cost £20, adult’s menu costs from £7.40, and the afternoon tea menu costs £17. For more information on the Fairy Garden Tea Party at Dobbies and bookings, visit www.dobbies.com/events.