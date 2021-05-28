Look forward to a 'Summer of Fun' activities in Chesterfield

Summer of Fun activities beckon residents and visitors to Chesterfield town centre. Photo by Frank Fell.

Sports activities and heritage events are included in the programme which is aimed at increasing footfall and supporting retailers, market traders and hospitality businesses.

Summer of Fun events will run through July, with walkabout entertainment and activities tied to prominent events such as Wimbledon, the Tokyo Olympics and the Chesterfield Festival of Cricket.

The Motor Fest event, which usually takes place in August and attracts tens of thousands of visitors, is to be paused again for this year due to the ongoing pandemic. However, Chesterfield Borough Council is already working with local organisers to create a bigger and better Motor Fest event for 2022.

Chesterfield’s voluntary and community sector’s work over the past 15 months will be celebrated in August at a market event that will help them raise much needed funds and will include funfair rides and family entertainment. This event will replace the Medieval Market.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, leader of the borough council, said: “After what has been an incredibly difficult year, our new-look events programme aims to create a real buzz and positive atmosphere – reflecting the great character and spirit of our town, our residents and our businesses.

“We will be funding a range of regular events which means there will be something going on throughout the summer months, providing a chance for everyone to get out and about and enjoy the fun experiences that have been missed by so many of us during the pandemic.

“We of course hope that the Government is able to proceed with the last step of its roadmap out of lockdown on 21 June, however, should it not prove possible the council has worked hard to build an events programme that is as adaptable as possible should some elements of the current Covid-19 restrictions need to stay in place over the coming months.

“We recognise the importance of everyone feeling safe in Chesterfield town centre and if they do, they are more likely to visit and support our fantastic shops, eateries and bars as we get back to a more normal way of living."

The Summer of Fun programme forms part of the Love Chesterfield campaign to celebrate everything that’s great about the town. A partnership between the borough council and Destination Chesterfield is spearheading this drive to support businesses dependent on trade from residents and visitors.

Coun Gilby said: “Looking further forward, we’re planning events into the autumn - including the popular 1940s Market - and our Christmas in Chesterfield celebrations are also taking shape.More information about the Love Chesterfield events programme will be published on the council’s website at www.chesterfield.gov.uk/love-chesterfield and also on social media channels using the #LoveChesterfield hashtag.