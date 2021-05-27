We asked you to name which beer gardens around Chesterfield you were looking forward to visiting when lockdown restrictions are lifted - and you didn't disappoint.

With a warm bank holiday weekend ahead, here are the best local beer gardens to try – as recommended by our readers

By Jon Ball
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 3:21 pm

It’s been a horribly wet and cold May so far, but the forecast is for warm and settled weather ahead – including this bank holiday weekend.

We asked our Facebook followers to tell us which beer gardens are their favourites – and the didn’t disappoint!

1. The Neptune Beer Emporium

The Neptune Beer Emporium, St Helen's Street, Chesterfield, has the beer garden of choice for Katie Allen.

2. Rose & Crown

The beer garden at the Rose & Crown, Old Road, Brampton, is a winner with several of the Derbyshire Times' Facebook followers, including Brian Smith and Claire Louise.

3. Black Swan

The Black Swan, at Idridgehay, is the beer garden of choice for Sandra Jean Mellor.

4. Horse & Groom

The Horse & Groom, at the junction of Rotherham Road and Main Street, Scarcliffe, was a popular choice among readers, including Russell Barker, who called it a "top pub", and Kev Helps.

