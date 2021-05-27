Your favourite Chesterfield 'beer gardens' to try on a sunny bank holiday weekend
With a warm bank holiday weekend ahead, here are the best local beer gardens to try – as recommended by our readers
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 3:21 pm
It’s been a horribly wet and cold May so far, but the forecast is for warm and settled weather ahead – including this bank holiday weekend.
We asked our Facebook followers to tell us which beer gardens are their favourites – and the didn’t disappoint!
Support your DT by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to find out more
Page 1 of 4