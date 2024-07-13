Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bolsover Castle is the place to be for a summer of fun including medieval battles, horse displays and live music to entertain families.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seasonal attractions get off to a musical start with concerts by two orchestras over the weekend of July 12 and 13, from 5.30pm until 10pm. Dance Anthems Orchestra will perform much-loved tracks spanning four decades and ranging from Fatboy Slim to Chemical Brothers on the Friday evening. The 30-piece orchestra will be accompanied by soloists, DJ and dancers. Bars and catering will be supplied by the Digbeth Dining Club.

On Saturday, July 13, The UK Proms Orchestra and special guests will transport the audience through compositions from television, film and theatre before a finale featuring classics from the Last Night of the Proms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

See the sights and smells of a medieval encampment in Siege at Bolsover Castle on July 27 and 28 from 10am until 5pm. The past is brought to life as the soldiers prepare for battle and then roar into action as the siege begins!

All set for medieval battle at Bolsover Castle this summer (photo: English Heritage Trust/Nigel Wallace-Iles)

Witness expert horsemen in flamboyant costume, training for art and battle in the Riding School at Bolsover Caste on August 17 and 18 from 10am to 4pm. Peter Maddison Greenwell and the Spanish horses of El Caballo de Espana will demonstrate classical horsemanship and the heritage behind the long-held tradition of displaying horses. Bolsover Castle is the perfect setting for this demonstration as it was the pleasure palace of horse-mad Cavalier playboy William Cavendish in the 17th century.

Four knights will be compete for honour and glory as they charge at each other in a display of chivalry and courage during a legendary joust weekend on August 24-26, running from 10am until 5pm. Each knight represents a character from myth or legend – The Wyvern, The Wildman, Sir Lancelot and Jason of the Argonauts.

Spend a lazy Sunday listening to live music from September 1 to 22, 10am to 3pm. Each week will feature a different genre, from Caribbean to Asian fusion. Bring along deckchairs and a picnic.

For further details on the events and to book tickets, go to www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/bolsover-castle