Chinese dancers will entertain visitors to Japan Fest Cromford 2025 on Saturday, May 10.

Performances, workshops and culinary delights feature in an annual festival that offers an immersive experience into the rich tapestry of Japanese culture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Japan Fest Cromford 2025 will take over Cromford Mills on May 10, from 10am until 5pm, promising a day of discovery, entertainment and community.

There will be live displays of performance arts and a vast array of stalls specialising in Japanese food, clothing, art, calligraphy, jewellery, pop culture and origami.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The free to enter festival is organised by Otaku World, an anime store based in Derby. Highlights will include:

Koto, which is a plucked half tube zither and is a traditional Japanese musical instrument, will be played during the festival (photo: Otaku World)

● L G English – Japanese Folk Singer: Experience the soulful melodies of Enka, a traditional Japanese music genre, performed by L G English who is the world’s only British Enka singer. He has featured on Tokyo TV’s Karaoke Battle Stage.

● Aki – Koto Performance: Experience the enchanting sounds of the koto, a traditional Japanese instrument, performed by Aki. This rare live performance offers a unique opportunity to appreciate one of Japan’s oldest musical instruments.

● Chinese Dancers: The rich traditions of Chinese dance, blending classical and folk, elements will be showcased by talented performers who bring graceful movements and colourful costumes to Japan Fest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Genshinkan Dojo: Martial arts will be demonstrated by The Genshinkan Dojo’s instructors and students in breathtaking displays of discipline, strength and precision.

Visitors wearing colourful cat masks at the first Japan Fest Cromford held at Cromford Mills in 2024 (photo: Otaku World)

● Baka Itasha: Japan Fest will introduce Baka Itasha – the UK’s premier Itasha Car Club – which has members and event spanning Europe. Itasha is a car decorated with images of characters from anime, manga, or video games and the decorations involve paint schemes and stickers.

● Happy Cat Painting: Unleash your creativity in a fun, hands-on experience where you can paint adorable, cat-inspired artworks influenced by Japanese culture. Suitable for all ages and skill levels.

● Fox Mask Painting: Engage in the traditional art of fox mask painting, a symbol of protection and good fortune in Japanese culture. This hands-on activity invites attendees of all ages to unleash their creativity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Kimono Try-On: Experience the elegance of traditional Japanese attire by trying on a kimono. Guided by experienced dressers, this activity offers a glimpse into the intricate details and vibrant colours of Japanese fashion.

Try on a kimono and learn all about this traditional Japanese dress (photo: Otaku World)

● Cosplay Parade: Showcase your creativity by dressing as your favourite characters and participate in a lively cosplay parade.

● Food of Japan: Japanese curry, onigri (rice balls) and a variety of snacks will be offered by Food of Japan.

● Oishi – Japanese Street Food: Delight in authentic Japanese street food prepared by Oishi, led by head chefs Cyrus and Katrina.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Sake Tasting & Talk: Join distinguished drinks expert Samuel Boulton for an insightful journey into the world of sake. Through tastings and discussions, Samuel will enhance your appreciation for this traditional Japanese beverage.

● Natto Tasting & Talk: Explore the health benefits of Natto, a fermented soy product rich in Vitamin K2, with culinary expert John Fahy. With over 50 years of experience, John will share insights into this nutritious superfood and its role in promoting cardiovascular and bone health.

● DJ Manimal & Cerisina: Immerse yourself in The Hatsune Miku Glow Stick Experience, featuring captivating performances by DJ Manimal and dynamic dance routines by Cerisina.

Whether you’re a longtime admirer of Japanese culture or newly curious, Japan Fest Cromford 2025 offers something for everyone. Last year’s inaugural festival attracted 3,000 visitors.

For further details, go to www.japanfest.co.uk/cromford