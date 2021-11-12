Here's where you can find Christmas markets in Derbyshire

Matlock's Hall Leys Park lit up for the Victorian Christmas market (photo: Jonathan Riley)

With these popular attractions back on the cards this year after Covid put paid to large-scale gatherings in 2020, these are the places where you can bag a great Christmas present for that special person in your life.

Bakewell – The town’s Christmas Market weekend will be held on November 20 and 21 and will be spread throughout Market Place, Market Street, Granby Road and The Crescent. Around 100 traders will be selling a variety of festive gifts, there will be mulled wine, entertainment and a visit from Santa. The market, which is open from 9am to 8pm, is free to attend.

Bakewell – A new event, Bakewell Christmas Sparkle takes place at the Agricultural Centre on November 28, from 10am to 4pm. Visitors will be able to browse 40 stalls selling a range of gifts including food, drink, candles and cheese from local producers, meet Santa and his real-life reindeer, watch festive demonstrations, take part in children’s craft workshops and listen to music from Bakewell Silver Band and Peak Performance choir.

Meet real reindeer at Bakewell Christmas Sparkle.

Bolsover – The town centre will be laden with stalls to celebrate the return of Bolsover Christmas Festival and Market, on November 27 from 10am to 4pm. A lantern parade, organised by Junction Arts, will leave Bolsover Castle at 5pm and finish with carols at the cenotaph at 5.35pm.

Buxton – A Dickensian Indoor Christmas Market offering you the chance to do all festive gift shopping under one roof will be held at the Octagon Hall in the Pavilion Gardens on November 28 and 29, from 10am to 4.30pm.

Chatsworth – More than 100 stalls offering unique gifts and gorgeous decorations are set up on Lodge Hill, next to the Duke and Duchess’s stately home. The Chatsworth Christmas Market runs until November 24. Car parking is £10 before 3pm and £5 after 3pm on weekdays or £20 before 3pm and £10 after 3pm at weekends.

Chesterfield – Festive-themed artisan markets will be held in the Market Square on November 28 and December 19 from 10am, offering gift ideas to take the headache out of Christmas shopping.

Chatsworth Christmas Market offers gifts galore on the stalls which are set up in wooden huts (photo: www.shoot360.co.uk)

Clay Cross – Say hello to a couple of rescue donkeys, see and owl show and try your luck on the tombola stall at a Christmas Market at Clay Cross Social Centre, organised by the parish council, on November 27, from 10am to 2pm.

Cromford – Gift ideas from local businesses and crafts people will be on offer at festive markets in Cromford Mills on the weekends of December 4 and 5, 11 and 12, 18 and 19, from 10am to 4pm. There will be an arts and crafts show and Christmas trees. Free entry.

Dronfield – The White Swan pub is hosting its first ever Christmas market on December 4 from noon until 4pm when local producers will be showcasing their goods.

Haddon Hall – The Mercatum – Winter Artisan Market offers gift ideas from the finest producers in the country whose stalls will be set up in the stables, lower courtyard, banqueting hall and long gallery. The market is running from November 18 to 21 and from November 25 to 28, from 10am to 5pm. Tickets £7.50 per adult and children under 16 free.

Matlock – The annual Victorian Christmas Market at Hall Leys Park, from December 3 to 5, will feature 200 stalls selling gifts and seasonal food. Entertainers will include James McKay, who supplied owls for Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone film, who will be at the event with his birds, Thoresby Colliery Brass Band, singer Mark Handley and Gen Steel Band. Visit Santa’s grotto, enjoy the funfair rides and marvel at Sunday night’s dazzling firework display. The event runs from 9am to 6pm on the Friday and Sunday and 9am to 7pm on the Saturday.

Staveley – Stalls selling Christmas goodies will be set up around the grounds of Staveley Hall on December 4 from 10am to 4pm.

Tupton – A Christmas market will be held on Green Lane on December 4, when stalls will be open to the public from 3pm to 7pm. The afternoon will include Santa’s sleigh ride and the Christmas tree lights switch-on. T ibshelf – The White Hart coffee bar and restaurant is running its Christmas market on December 11, from 2pm until 4pm. Locally produced handcrafted items will be offered for sale to visitors hunting unique gifts.