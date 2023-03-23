News you can trust since 1855
Here are 10 stunning scenic walks to try in the Peak District

Spring is definitely in the air – and it’s one of the best times to enjoy the stunning countryside on our doorstep in the Peak District

By Jessica Dallison
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 13:23 GMT

From adventurous walks to ones which are short and flat, take a look at these great walks to enjoy in north Derbyshire.

There are some great walks across the Peak District and north Derbyshire

1. Spring walks

There are some great walks across the Peak District and north Derbyshire

This nine mile walk takes you along the wonderful cliffs of Stanage Edge with superb views of the Derwent and Hope Valleys, Mam Tor and Kinder Scout. Most people start at Hathersage car park.

2. Hathersage to Stanage Edge

This nine mile walk takes you along the wonderful cliffs of Stanage Edge with superb views of the Derwent and Hope Valleys, Mam Tor and Kinder Scout. Most people start at Hathersage car park.

Gateway to the Peak District you can walk down to Padley Gorge, explore the remnants of the millstone industry or look out for wildlife. You can also visit Longshaw Visitor Centre and there is also the takeaway café Croft Cabin.

3. National Trust Longshaw Estate

Gateway to the Peak District you can walk down to Padley Gorge, explore the remnants of the millstone industry or look out for wildlife. You can also visit Longshaw Visitor Centre and there is also the takeaway café Croft Cabin.

Pay to go inside the 105-acre Chatsworth Garden or just take a walk around the estate where you can see deer and sheep. You do have to book car park tickets online.

4. Chatsworth House Estate

Pay to go inside the 105-acre Chatsworth Garden or just take a walk around the estate where you can see deer and sheep. You do have to book car park tickets online.

Peak DistrictDerbyshire