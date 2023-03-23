Here are 10 stunning scenic walks to try in the Peak District

Spring is definitely in the air – and it’s one of the best times to enjoy the stunning countryside on our doorstep in the Peak District
From adventurous walks to ones which are short and flat, take a look at these great walks to enjoy in north Derbyshire.
1. Spring walks
There are some great walks across the Peak District and north Derbyshire Photo: Pixabay
2. Hathersage to Stanage Edge
This nine mile walk takes you along the wonderful cliffs of Stanage Edge with superb views of the Derwent and Hope Valleys, Mam Tor and Kinder Scout. Most people start at Hathersage car park. Photo: Marisa Cashill
3. National Trust Longshaw Estate
Gateway to the Peak District you can walk down to Padley Gorge, explore the remnants of the millstone industry or look out for wildlife. You can also visit Longshaw Visitor Centre and there is also the takeaway café Croft Cabin. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Chatsworth House Estate
Pay to go inside the 105-acre Chatsworth Garden or just take a walk around the estate where you can see deer and sheep. You do have to book car park tickets online. Photo: Brian Eyre