Heat's on for battling knights as tournament returns to Bolsover Castle
Medieval merriment returned to Bolsover Castle as families flocked to see knights in battle, a display of historic falconry and a cheeky jester.
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 2:15 pm
Swords clashed as rival knights competed in the ultimate test of strength and skill while battling soaring temperatures on the hottest weekend of the year.
The Knights Tournament, which has always been a popular fixture on the summer holiday programme of entertainment at Bolsover Castle, hasn’t been seen there since 2019 because of Covid-19.