Family staycation days out within an hour's drive of Chesterfield

We’ve been rounding up places to go and things to see which are an hour’s drive or less away from Chesterfield
So if you want the thrill of a theme park, a wildlife adventure or a culture fix, here are some ideas for a great day out.
1. Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Auckley, near Doncaster
Enjoy a wildlife adventure where you can spot 70 different species among the 400 animals. Enjoy sunset safaris every Friday and Saturday evenings from July 30 to August 28 with an additional Sunday evening safari on August 29 which is the bank holiday weekend. Ronan Keating sings at the wildlife park on August 21 and Katherine Jenkins performs there on August 28. For more details go to www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com
Photo: Submitted
2. Wheelgate Park, Farnsfield, near Mansfield
Families can have hours of fun outdoors and indoors at this water park and theme park which covers 30 acres. Check out the cute farmyard animals, look at the otter twins or shiver at the sight of pythons and lizards. There's out of this world fun to be had playing the indoor galactic games including a launch tower, android cars and a martians mirror maze. Go to www.wheelgatepark.com
Photo: Submitted
3. Lyme House, Disley
This impressive building became Mr Darcy's sumptuous house Pemberley in the BBC's adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. Surrounded by formal gardens, Lyme House is set in a deer park in the Peak District National Park and is the largest house in Cheshire. To book a visit go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/lyme
Photo: Submitted
4. Tropical Butterfly House Wildlife and Falconry Centre, North Anston, Sheffield
You can see so much more than butterflies at this wildlife safari park which is home to such creatures as lambs, goats, cockatoos, insects and reptiles. To find out more go to www.butterflyhouse.co.uk
Photo: Submitted