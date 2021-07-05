Family staycation days out within an hour's drive of Chesterfield

2. Wheelgate Park, Farnsfield, near Mansfield

Families can have hours of fun outdoors and indoors at this water park and theme park which covers 30 acres. Check out the cute farmyard animals, look at the otter twins or shiver at the sight of pythons and lizards. There's out of this world fun to be had playing the indoor galactic games including a launch tower, android cars and a martians mirror maze. Go to www.wheelgatepark.com

Photo: Submitted