Enjoy a family day out at the Longshaw Estate during the half-term holiday (photo: National Trust Images/Joe Cornish)

Young explorers will find plenty to keep them amused during their half-time break from school by visiting Derbyshire estates which are managed by the National Trust.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Longshaw Estate there’s the opportunity for youngsters to sketch, colour, collect and create their own unique nature journal from May 24 until June 1, between 9.30am and 4pm. All materials are provided on this self-led activity for just £3 per person. Peak District artist Helen Wright will lead a special nature journalling workshop on May 31, aimed at adults and children over the age of 14. All materials are provided, giving participants the chance to explore Longshaw and use different activities at the Moorland Discovery Centre to create their own journal. The cost is £35 per person.

The Longshaw team will also be holding a free family social walk where there will be nature themed activities and the chance to learn about the world of minibeasts on May 29. The walk takes place between 10.30am and noon. More information about this, as well as all Longshaw activities, can be found onwww.nationaltrust.org.uk/longshaw

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families can get creative at Ilam Park and Dovedale by sketching stunning views, experiencing different flora and fauna and collecting memories within a keepsake personalised nature journal. The activities take place from May 25 to June 1, between 10am and 2.30pm, and the cost is £3 per journal. Details can be found on www.nationaltrust.org.uk/ilam

Explore the parkland and Pleasure Grounds at Kedleston Hall and enjoy a picnic in the garden (photo: National Trust/Darren Cresswell)

Hardwick Hall is offering the opportunity to discover May traditions from Elizabethan times, weaved in with themes of nature and heritage crafting. The Discover with Us team will be in the East Stables on May 27, where there will be the chance to make a mummer’s mask or flower crown and become a Hardwick May Queen or King. Visit on May 29 to meet the Mason’s team as they showcase the specialist crafts they undertake at properties around the region. If walking in the wider estate is more your cup of tea, explore the new sculpture trail.

Kedleston Hall is laying on free activities inspired by classic fairy tales between May 24 and 31 to celebrate Derby Book Festival. Settle down for storytime in the Book Nook or take centre stage by telling your own tales too. Admission applies, free entry for National Trust members.