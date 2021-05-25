Half-term holiday attractions in Chesterfield and Bolsover to entertain families

Kids Rule! at Bolsover Castle this half-term holiday. Photo courtesy of Historic England

They can meet a knight and a princess, take a look at medieval weaponry and enjoy stories from the Middle Ages at Bolsover Castle from May 29 to June 6.

Bookings for the Kids Rule! events at Bolsover Castle should be made via www.englishheritage.org.uk

Emily Sewell, head of events at English Heritage, said: “We are incredibly excited to welcome our members and visitors back to events at our historic properties. Our re-enactors and performers are ready and waiting to share some much-needed cheer with the public over the May bank holiday, with our visitors able to enjoy self-led activities and meet costumed interpreters as they explore the beautiful grounds of our castle. We won’t see a return to our big arena shows or living history encampments just yet, and visits will feel a little different, with social distancing and other measures to ensure everyone’s safety, but the welcome from our teams and these special places will be warmer than ever.”

Chesterfield Museum will be releasing a video on June 3 which shows how a medieval knight would dress for battle. Learn about the many different parts that make up a full suit of armour, what they are used for and how the armour could be identified in the heat of the battle.

During half-term the Pomegranate Theatre is showing the new film Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway. Book online at www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Families can enjoy the great outdoors by navigating their way through an XPlorer Challenge. The first session will be held at King George V Park in Staveley on June 1 with registration between 2pm and 3.30pm at the pavilion. Queen’s Park in Chesterfield will host the second session on June 2 when registration will be from 10am to 11.30pm in the conservatory. There is no need to book for these sessions.

A free kite-making workshop will be held in Chesterfield borough parks on June 4. Children can create a kite at Poolsbrook Country Park at 10am, 10.30am, 11am or 11.30am. Afternoon sessions will be in Holmebrook Valley Park at 2pm, 2.30pm, 3pm or 3.30pm.