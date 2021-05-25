Dinosaurs and planets appear in North-East Derbyshire parks

A magical experience will greet visitors to Sharley Park in Clay Cross, Kenning Park on Holmgate Road, Clay Cross and various locations in Eckington where trails start at the war memorial, from May 31, 2021.

Children can enjoy a dinosaur safari and spacewalk, with more fun activities planned for the summer, including a fairy trail, mini beast adventure and a relaxation trail.

Competitions with prizes up for grabs will be held at special events in Sharley Park on June 2 and at Kenning Park on June 4.

Coun Carolyn Renwick, cabinet member for economic growth at NE Derbyshire District Council, uses the new phone app to spot a dinosaur in Ince Piece wood, Eckington.

Participants will also be able to find out more about the Love Exploring app which enables people to see dinosaurs and planets via the camera on their mobile phone.

Visitors can discover landmarks and unknown facts about the parks through guided tours and quizzes as they use interactive maps of the sites.

Tom Matthews, the creative mind behind the app, said: “As a father, I am always on the lookout for good activities that we can enjoy as a family. Parks have so many stories to tell but they aren’t always easy to discover. The Love Exploring app uncovers the stories and then presents them in ways for everyone to enjoy.

“Whether you’re a child looking for fun and games such as a treasure hunt or hide and seek, or you’re an adult that wants to explore the history of your local park and its nature trails, our app brings the park to life through sounds and games, taking you on a visual and immersive journey – all from the palm of your hand.”

The app is being launched in the area by NE Derbyshire District Council whose cabinet member for economic growth, Coun Carolyn Renwick, said: “We have some fantastic places to explore in the district, so I’d encourage everyone to download the app, get out in the fresh air and enjoy all the fun features it has to offer!”

The app will be rolled out to Killamarsh and Dronfield later in the year.