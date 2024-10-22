Here are a few ideas to occupy young hands and minds that will be a godsend for parents looking for activities that will engross and amuse their children.
This year, the half-term holiday coincides with Halloween so there’s plenty of spooky activities throughout the county to newitch and enchant families.
1. Hasland
Children can meet a Roman soldier, discover what they wore and try drill exercises on October 26 during an exhibition in Hasland Village Hall. There are replica Roman items to handle and interactive activities including the chance to have a go at creating your very own mosaic. The Romans Exhibition will conclude on November 9 when there will be the opportunity to make a Roman lamp and learn about Roman pottery. Families can visit the exhibition in the hall at Eastwood Park on Mondays to Fridays from 10am to 2.30pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 4pm; however, the exhibition will be closed between November 2 and 5. Photo: Chesterfield Borough Council
2. Chesterfield
Chesterfield’s Artist in Residence, Lucie Maycock will be hosting four workshops during half term from her shop on Low Pavement. The free sessions include Printmaking, Creative Collaging, Acetate Art and Map Art – booking is required for some of these sessions. To find out more about these workshops and book your place visit: www.chesterfield.gov.uk/animate. Photo: Chesterfield Borough Council
3. Chesterfield
The mini train Puffin’ Billy will be running in Queen's Park throughout half term from 10.30am to 4pm, with rides costing £2.50 (cash only) but free for under threes. There will be a special Halloween Spooktacular on October 30 and 31 from 10.30am to 5.30pm. Rides will still cost £2.50 (cash only) and free for under threes but riders will also get a special prize. Riders are welcome to come along in fancy dress. Families should note that that operation of the mini train is weather dependent. Photo: Matthew Jones Photography
4. Chesterfield
Children are invited to their Pets at Home store in Chesterfield to join in the fang-tastic fun of a Halloween themed My Pet Pals Workshop. They will learn all about the gruesome things our pets like to eat, design their own pumpkin stencil and discover how to meet and interact with small animals. There will be spooky activity sheets as well as a My Pet Pals certificate and stickers..all for free! Recommended for children 4+ years, My Pet Pals Workshop will be held daily from October 26 to November 3, starting at 2pm. Book your place at https://community.petsathome.com/events/child-workshop/my-pet-pals-autumn Photo: Submitted
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.