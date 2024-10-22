1 . Hasland

Children can meet a Roman soldier, discover what they wore and try drill exercises on October 26 during an exhibition in Hasland Village Hall. There are replica Roman items to handle and interactive activities including the chance to have a go at creating your very own mosaic. The Romans Exhibition will conclude on November 9 when there will be the opportunity to make a Roman lamp and learn about Roman pottery. Families can visit the exhibition in the hall at Eastwood Park on Mondays to Fridays from 10am to 2.30pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 4pm; however, the exhibition will be closed between November 2 and 5. Photo: Chesterfield Borough Council