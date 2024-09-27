4 . Matlock Bath

Prepare to be scared witless as visitor attraction the Heights of Abraham on the hillside above Matlock Bath, becomes the Frights of Abraham, between October 21 and 31. Brace yourself for witchy scarecrows and ghost stories deep in the underground caverns. Listen out for the mischievous sprites, Tommyknockers, who have escaped the caverns and are now on the run to play a trick or two, but the treat is if you spot them all you take home a little gold. Book your ticket at www.heightsofabraham.com Photo: Heights of Abraham