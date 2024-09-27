Children across Derbyshire will be raiding wardrobes and mum’s make-up bag to transform themselves into creatures of the night.
There’s fun-packed Halloween events and activities to entertain young and old coming your way – so make sure you get your tickets in good time or fear the fury of your family!
1.
Halloween fun will be lighting up the school half-term holidays for Derbyshire families (photos: Adobe Stock). Photo: Adobe Stock
2. Matlock
A fang-tastic Halloween Festival at Matlock Farm Park from October 26 until November 1 promises a pumpkin patch where you can pick your own, a spooky trail with props based sets and riddles galore, slime-making, a broomstick flying workshop and even a legendary headless horseman. Book your tickets at https://matlockfarmpark.co.uk. Photo: Matlock Farm Park
3. Bolsover
Gather your little monsters for a ghoulishly good day out at Bolsover Castle from October 26 to November 3 and follow the quest to solve creepy clues and gather round to listen to spooky stories. Adults can listen to ghost tales at the castle on October 26 and 27, 30 and 31, from 5pm. Book online at www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/bolsover-castle Photo: English Heritage
4. Matlock Bath
Prepare to be scared witless as visitor attraction the Heights of Abraham on the hillside above Matlock Bath, becomes the Frights of Abraham, between October 21 and 31. Brace yourself for witchy scarecrows and ghost stories deep in the underground caverns. Listen out for the mischievous sprites, Tommyknockers, who have escaped the caverns and are now on the run to play a trick or two, but the treat is if you spot them all you take home a little gold. Book your ticket at www.heightsofabraham.com Photo: Heights of Abraham
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.